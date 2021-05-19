PICTURE GALLERY - 10th anniversary of Paul Cox joining Mansfield Town
Today (19th May) marks the 10th anniversary of one of the most crucial signings in the history of Mansfield Town Football Club.
Wednesday, 19th May 2021, 1:14 pm
Paul Cox was brought in as the new manager to try to pull off the monumental task of restoring the ailing Stags’ Football League status which he famously achieved to cement a place in the club’s history. Here are a selection of photographs from his three and a half year reign at the One Call Stadium. READ LOMAS ON STAGS – PAUL COX: AN APPRECIATION
