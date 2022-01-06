Here are a selection of players who have represented both clubs on the pitch plus a manager who has been in the hot seat at both too. Photos are courtesy of Chad Archives, Paul Taylor and Mansfield Town FC. To read Nigel Clough’s thoughts on Saturday’s third round tie click HERE and to see a potted history of past meetings between Stags and Boro click HERE
1. ALEX JOHN-BAPTISTE
Sutton-born Alex John-Baptiste came through the ranks and was part of the Stags' 2003/04 play-off final team. The defender spent six years with Mansfield, playing 188 times, before going on to earn promotion to the Premier League with Blackpool and Middlesbrough. He had five seasons with Blackpool but his time at Boro was ruined when he suffered a double leg break 20 minutes into a pre-season friendly and moved on eight months later on loan to Sheffield United. He currently plays for Bolton.
Photo: Tony Stocks
2. STUART BOAM
Kirkby-born Stuart Boam made almost 200 appearances for Stags between 1966 and 1971 before becoming a Middlesbrough legend after a £50,000 move. He was captain when Middlesbrough won the Second Division title and in eight years at Ayresome Park, Boam played nearly 400 games for Middlesbrough. But he returned to Mansfield as player-manager in 1981 for an unsucessful 18-month spell.
Photo: JPI
3. BRIAN PHILLIPS
Defender Brian Phillips arrived at Mansfield after making 121 appearances for Middlesbrough betwen 1951 and 1954. But after 104 Stags outings he was banned for his involvement in the 1964 British betting scandal, going on to manage local non-league sides.
Photo: JPI
4. SIMON COLEMAN
Pictured in action for Stags against Notts County in 1988, defender Simon Coleman started out with Stags from 1985 to 1989 before moving on to Middlesbrough for a couple of seasons, eventually appearing in the Premier League for both Sheffield Wednesday and Bolton Wanderers.
Photo: JPI