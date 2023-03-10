Pitch inspection to take place at One Call Stadium ahead of Mansfield Town v Leyton Orient
A pitch inspection will be carried out at One Call Stadium on Friday morning at 10am, following heavy snow in North Nottinghamshire.
By Mark Duffy
27 minutes ago - 1 min read
With the wintry weather having affected many areas in the north of the country, the Stags’ pitch has had a healthy covering of snow and an early inspection will take place with more freezing temperatures in mind this evening and overnight.
Many non-league games in the area are also expected to be under threat, with pitch inspections already being scheduled across the Midlands and beyond.
