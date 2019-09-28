Plymouth boss Ryan Lowe happy with gutsy win over Mansfield Town

Plymouth Argyle boss Ryan Lowe paid tribute to his side's gutsy display in today's 1-0 win at Mansfield Town.

Lowe said he had seen another side to his players over the game as they dug in and hung on to what they had with a Conor Grant wonder strike winning the day.

“It wasn't a good football performance but it was a gutsy performance,” he said.

“We have been criticised of late for conceding sloppy goals.

“ But today I have seen a different side to my team and they really put their bodies on the line.

“They've shown they can do it and they will now carry on doing it.

“They were resilient, made block tackles and George Cooper has a broken nose and a black eye.

“That's League Two football sometimes.”

Cooper ended the day at A&E after taking a Mal Benning boot to the face and Lowe said: “He was brave for us. Some players are pretty boys who don't like to get into those areas, but he has put his head on the line for us.”

He added: “We were not great. But we have footballed teams to death at times this season and not got any points for it.

“We dominated the first half and should have scored more.

“Conor popped up with a great goal. He has had to wait patiently and took his chance today. It was a fantastic strike.

“Without being too disrespectful, we felt our three attacking players against their three defenders today, we'd cause problems and we got our rewards. We wanted to get up against them and force them into errors – and we did.”