Posh pay Stags compensation for Evans switch

Peterborough United are now reported to have paid a six-figure compensation sum to Mansfield Town after manager Steve Evans’ shock move from the Stags to the League One club last month.

The Peterborough Telegraph said they understood the undisclosed fee is around the £100,000 mark, though neither club have yet made a comment on the story.

Posh and Evans originally claimed McCann’s sacking on 25th February and Evans’ shock arrival at his home town club on the 27th were unconnected.

Evans had insisted he quit Mansfield to take up a post abroad, but Posh then pounced when hearing of his availability.

Posh won their first matches under the management of Evans to move into the League One play-off places, but suffered a 2-1 setback at Oxford on Saturday.

Evans had taken Mansfield to the edges of the race for the top three promotion places when he suddenly announced he was quitting with 12 games to go.