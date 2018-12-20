Premier League Live: Liverpool and Chelsea target to leave PSG in January, Manchester City face German competition for Dutch ace, West Ham keen on Inter striker Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Chelsea and Liverpool target on the move, West Ham want Inter striker and Chelsea to rebuff Barcelona approach for star. Keep up to date with all the latest speculation and news from the Premier League. . Championship Live: Sheffield Wednesday for sale, Leeds United and Derby County linked to West Ham attacker