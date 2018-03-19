PROMOTION POLL: Fans believe Stags are heading for the play-offs

Although Mansfield Town are still in with a chance of a top three automatic promotion spot, Stags fans already seem to be settling for the idea of the play-offs.

Four successive draws and only nine games to go have left Mansfield in fifth.

SEE THE PROMOTION RACE FIXTURES REMAINING FEATURE



We produced a list of remaining fixtures for the top 10 sides before the weekend and asked fans to tell us where they believe their side will now finish.

In the end 49 per cent of readers said they believed Stags were heading for the play-offs, though a healthy 35 per cent still had faith they could break back into those top three places.

There were three per cent who still believed results could dramatically swing upwards and this could be a title-winning season, but 13 per cent could see the season fading away and Stags end up missing out altogether.

After the four 1-1 draws in a row it is certainly on a knife-edge which way it will go.