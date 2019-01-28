Race against time for Mansfield Town to secure a replacement for Hayden White

Mansfield Town face a race against time to find a replacement for broken leg victim Hayden White with the January transfer window closing at 11pm on Thursday.

The versatile White is out for the rest of the season, leaving Mansfield short at both right back and centre half.

“We are looking into it,” said manager David Flitcroft.

“We have got a few options. Greg (Abbott, head of football operations) has been working on it. He was ultra-busy at the weekend, trying to make something happen.

“Hayden’s injury leaves us short and CJ (Hamilton) has had to come in there as a bit of a stop-gap like he did at the start of the season, but he’s done fantastically well.

“I don’t want to come out of the window and feel like we are short down that side.

“We have not got a natural right back now and I have also lost my centre half cover as Hayden was excellent coming in on the right hand side of the three.”