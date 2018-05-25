Radford offers update on Woburn Lane training ground and Hilton Hotel projects

Mansfield Town will be playing at their new training ground in Woburn Lane, Pleasley, by mid-September.

But their other big project to create a new Hilton Hotel at the Quarry Lane end of the One Call Stadium is taking rather longer.

On the training ground, chairman John Radford said: “They’ve done a fantastic job on Woburn Lane.

“Steve Hymas, who is a director and in charge of that project, has told me the keys will be handed over on 14th September.

“The pitches look good, the place will look fantastic and I’m sure we’ll have an open day.”

However, on the hotel, he added: “I think we are just waiting on the plans to come through and be accepted.

“We are paying lots of bills at the moment but there’s not a brick been laid.

“We’re hoping they’ll come through before the start of the season but I’m not holding my breath.”