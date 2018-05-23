Radford promises more humility and respect as Stags learn from their mistakes

Mansfield Town will learn lessons from last season’s promotion failure and show more humility and respect for other clubs, says club chairman John Radford.

Speaking at the club’s ‘Evening With the Radfords’, the chairman admitted the Stags got carried away with the hype after manager Steve Evans, with such a good past record for promotions, put together an expensive squad that bookies tipped for the title.

Radford said: “I think we probably over-egged our campaign a little bit. There was a massive buzz.

“We put together the most expensive squad and I think we’d already made 10 signings by now. So the expectation was there. “We were the bookies’ favourites and I think that left us to be shot at by all the other clubs. Every game became a battle as every club wanted to beat Mansfield Town.

“We created a rod for our own back being such favourites as we were.”

However, he said: “We will learn from our mistakes. Part of it was bigging ourselves up so much.

“We’ve learned a bit of humility and a bit of respecting other clubs.

“From myself to the manager and down to the players, we thought we’d win every match.

“But they are all good teams and good players in this league. We have to respect every team around us.

“We were disappointed not to get promoted but we’ve now got to crack on with it and get on with our next campaign.”