Radford wants to see talented youngsters make the step up to Stags’ first team

John Radford said one of his ambitions for next season was to see one of the club’s talented youngsters go all the way into the first team.

Previous boss Steve Evans was firmly focused on experience, but new manager David Flitcroft champions youth and is keen to link the club’s sides up at all levels to provide a visible route.

Radford said: “David will put his team together but, on the new training ground they will be playing alongside the academy every day and I’d like to see a few of our kids get out there on that pitch. I’d love that to happen whether it’s by default or not.

“We have a fantastic academy that’s won the league three times – and it’s not an easy league to win. I’d like to see some of those players coming through.

“Last season they were not given a sniff to be honest as went out and bought players that were the ‘best in this league’.”

Club CEO Carolyn Radford added: “We’ve had Jack Thomas here in my time and it was great being able to shout ‘one of our own’.

“Now I think we have the infrastructure in there to develop more players to make it through.”