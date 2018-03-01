Radfords delighted to secure No.1 target as new Stags manager

Mansfield Town chairman John Radford was delighted to secure his No.1 target after announcing David Flitcroft as the new Stags manager this morning.

The Radfords moved quickly to replace Steve Evans, who quit the club out of the blue on Tuesday, and, although they spoke to several managers on their list, they were delighted their main target was interested.

John Radford also paid tribute to League Two promotion rivals Swindon Town for allowing him to speak to Flitcroft and letting him leave the Robins.

Radford was left in the mire on Tuesday when Evans suddenly decided to move to Peterborough with just 12 games left and Stags so close to the top three.

“We had to look at the situation we were in and our ambition this season,” said Radford.

“We had a target list and David was our No.1 target.

“Can I say a big thank you to Swindon for the way they conducted themselves in this.

“I spoke to their chairman and asked permission to speak to David and he allowed me to do that. We agreed terms and it’s been manic since then.

“We are so close, we wanted the right man in place as quickly as we could – who else?

“He has beaten us twice this season already. I am so happy to have him on board.

“The energy straight away when he’s walked into this building has been tremendous.”

CEO Carolyn Radford said that once Evans had quit, it was important to move fast.

“That’s all we could do,” she said. “It’s football and these things happen. We appreciate that.

“It was a bit of a shock, but we knew who our target would be.

“It was quite a test of mine and John’s relationship over the past few days, working literally solidly together. We have not stopped.

“We made contact and interviewed a number of different targets.

“Now we are so thrilled we have a young, vibrant, enthusiastic manager who I know is going to take us to the next level where we need to be. We can’t wait to crack on.”