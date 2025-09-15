Then football became increasingly fashionable with the advent of the Premier League . . . and now the rest is history.

Nowadays taking in a Premier League game is a serious investment for fans of certain clubs – as these eye-opening costs for a match experience show.

Here we take a look at every where the cheapest and most expensive matchdays are around the league.

The survey has been conducted by casinos.com and uses average ticket prices, average pint prices and average food prices to find a total matchday cost. The gallery runs from cheapest to most expensive

Methodology 1. Casinos.com sought to find out the cheapest Premier League matchday in the 2025/26 season. 2. To do so, they utilised three index points – Ticket price, Pint price, and food price and combined them to generate a ‘matchday score’. 3. Firstly, to calculate average ticket prices for each club, the lowest cost tickets, and highest cost tickets of each team's home matches were analysed via Ticket-Compare.com.