React and let’s start a new unbeaten run says Stags boss Evans

Mansfield Town boss Steve Evans wants to see a reaction from his side after last weekend’s defeat at Crawley and begin another unbeaten run.

The Stags had gone 12 games without defeat before the disappointing 2-0 defeat at Evans’ old club.

As he prepared his squad for Saturday’s visit of Yeovil Town, he said: “I want to see a reaction.

“The performance last Saturday was not characteristic of what we are about as individuals. We’ve got some fantastic players in that dressing room.

“We have to turn that hurt into positive energy.

“Yes we will respect and analyse and got through certain bits of the video of what Yeovil do and their playing squad.

“But the big part is what we are going to do. If we turn up properly and have eight or nine play well we will win. If we don’t we’ll get beat.

“Let’s concentrate on beating Yeovil. There’s no point in thinking about Morecambe coming here after on the 23rd. We have to deal with Yeovil and that will be tough in its own right.”

Evans added: “Credit to Crawley. They worked so hard, especially in the second half and, if I’m going to lose to a club in this league, I’d rather lose to Crawley than anyone else. But it still hurt on Saturday on the way home.

“Everyone wants to be critical and analytical and down on you when you have a bad day at the office. We’d just gone 12 games unbeaten and get absolutely no recognition.

“I said to the players the aim is to beat Yeovil and try to go another 12 games unbeaten.

“We have enough characters in the dressing room to bounce back after Saturday. We bounced back after Swindon didn’t we?

“Some of them play like that they wouldn’t get a trial at Crawley or Yeovil.”