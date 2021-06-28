Released Mansfield Town defender Mal Benning joins Port Vale

Mal Benning in Stags action at Port Vale.

Defender Benning, 27, has made over 300 career appearances, more than 260 of which were in the EFL across both Sky Bet League One and Sky Bet League Two, and is now about to sign a one-year contract at Vale Park.

Boss Clarke said: “Mal is an experienced player at this level and has proven his ability over six seasons at Mansfield where he’s played regular football.

“He is familiar with the demands of the division and is still at a very good age considering how many EFL games he has got under his belt. “We are looking forward to welcoming Mal for pre-season and integrating him in the squad.”