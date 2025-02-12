Relegation fears fading fast as Hucknall Town beat Gresley Rovers to extend unbeaten run

Hucknall Town took another huge step to UCL Premier North safety as a 3-0 home win over Gresley Rovers on Saturday made it six games unbeaten and propelled them into mid-table comfort with relegation fears fading fast.

It has been a remarkable rise under new manager Tris Whitman, who now has a blank weekend in which to keep players fit while enhancing team spirit for the final run-in.

Before the game against Gresley Rovers at the RM Stadium, Hucknall were presented with the league's Team of the Month award for January and within two minutes Reece Sugars had headed the opener from a Joe Ashurst cross.

Ashurst then spotted the keeper off his line on the half-hour and lifted home an audacious finish from just inside the opposition half before Chae Whitman-Brown marked his first start for the Yellows with a goal just before the break as he calmly rounded the keeper on 41 minutes.

Joe Ashurst - scored audacious 40 yard lob on Saturday.

Gresley did hit the woodwork in the second half, but never looked likely to come back from the first half deficit as a crowd of almost 300 cheered their side off.

“The win took us up to 13th and we aim to now finish the season as high as possible,” said Whitman. “We started the game extremely brightly and were one up in the opening minutes when Sugars converted Joey's cross.

“I felt we didn’t control the game as well as we could have after that and Gresley looked threatening on occasions, especially through their full backs.

“We changed things slightly in game to prevent their full backs going high and this led to them turning the ball over to Joey, who hit home an unbelievable effort from 40 plus yards which sailed over the goalkeeper.

“That seemed to spark confidence in the lads and we finished the half perfectly when Chae broke through to the goalkeeper and sent us 3-0 in at half-time.

“At the break we spoke about managing the game and ensuring we didn’t concede, and I felt the lads worked extremely hard which helped us see out the second half without conceding, even though Gresley came close on a couple of occasions.”

Due to no game this weekend the squad face a tough training session before a team bonding indoor golf social event on Saturday.

Hucknall's next match is next Wednesday at home against Heanor Town.

The Yellows have drawn Basford United at home in the Notts FA Senior Cup semi-finals – a date has yet to be arranged for the game.​​​​​​​