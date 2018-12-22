REPORT: Stevenage 1-3 Mansfield Town - Walker brace seals Stags comeback

Tyler Walker was Mansfield’s match-winner as his brilliant second half brace secured a battling 3-1 comeback win away to Stevenage.

Striker Danny Newton gave the U’s a welcome lead in first half injury time at the Lamex Stadium.

But Stoke City loan defender Ryan Sweeney levelled for the visitors in the 55th minute and then Walker pounced twice in the space of nine breathtaking minutes to complete a spirited turnaround from the Stags.

The Nottingham Forest loan marksman picked out the bottom right-hand corner with a sweet strike to put David Flitcroft’s side ahead for the first time in the contest.

And not content with that goal, the 22-year-old son of former England defender Des Walker, netted a second four minutes from time to seal the three points.

Walker has now scored nine league goals in what is proving to be a prosperous spell with the Stags, with 13 goals in all competitions.

Newton’s close-range finish, his fourth league goal of the season, had given the hosts a deserved lead after they forced the pace.

But Walker stole the man-of-the-match honours after Sweeney had equalised with this first goal for the club and his first since January this year.

Early in the action Malvind Benning tried his luck with a sweet half-volley for the visitors, but Luther Wildin through himself in front of the ball to make a great block.

Joel Byrom rifled a shot just wide of the far post in the 20th minute as hosts came close to taking the lead, before Paul Farman thwarted Walker with a smart close-range block.

But then Newton slotted home to give the home side the lead in the second minute of first-half injury-time.

Midfielder Jacob Mellis blasted a shot over bar as visitors went in search of an equaliser early in the second half.

And that goal came just three minutes later when Sweeney levelled matters from a corner.

Alex Revell had a left-foot shot well-saved by alert Conrad Logan, before the keeper made a stunning save to deny Newton, tipping his goalbound shot on to the crossbar ands away to safety.

Substitute Danny Rose then headed into path of Walker who was never going to miss from close range for the lead.

And a second goal was just around the corner as he finished smartly to make sure Flitcroft’s team claimed a second league win on the bounce.

Stevenage: Farman, Henry, Cuthbert, Seddon, Wildin (Vancooten 87), Linton, Byrom, Ball (Revell 45), Hunt (Sonupe 82), Kennedy, Newton.

Subs: Reid, Dieng, Guthrie, Wilkinson.

Mansfield: Logan, Preston, Pearce, Sweeney, White, Bishop, Elsnik (Graham 90+6), Mellis, Benning (Rose 69), Walker, Hamilton.

Subs: Khan, Atkinson, Butcher, Kean, Law.

Referee: Dean Whitehouse.