Retro - Manfield Town are too good for Chesterfield

Mansfield 2

Chesterfield 1

Field Mill - 11/4/1977

Mansfield Town v Chesterfield derby days are always the first one both sets of supporters look for when the fixtures are announced and the sides are in the same division.

This season season sees rivalries renewed with Saturday’s game at the One Call Stadium the first one, followed by the return at the Proact Stadium on 14th April.

There have been some memorable moments down the years with the Spireites having the edge, winning 30 to Mansfield’s 28 with 17 ending in draws.

Our memory match picture this week depicts a player who served both clubs scoring on derby day for the Stags.

The player is Ernie Moss, whose two long spells at Chesterfield sandwiched a memorable time at Mansfield where he helped the Stags to the Third Division title and then played for them during their only ever season in the old Division Two (now the Championship).

On Monday, 11th April 1977, Moss and Kevin Bird both found the net in a 2-1 home win over Chesterfield to complete a double over their local rivals before a Field Mill crowd of 11,905.

That was one of three games in four days, Stags also beating Port Vale away on the Saturday and Shrewsbury at home a day after the Chesterfield win.