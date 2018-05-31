Rotherham friendly for Mansfield Town

Mansfield Town have announced a third home pre-season friendly with the news that they will play newly-promoted Championship side Rotherham United at One Call Stadium on Saturday, 28th July (3pm).

The Millers will feature in the Championship next season after defeating Shrewsbury Town 2-1 in the League One play-off final at Wembley earlier this month.

Paul Warne’s side finished fourth in League One last season.

Stags will also face Sheffield United in a friendly on Saturday, 21st July (3pm), and Sheffield Wednesday on Tuesday, 24th July (7.30pm).

Ticket information for pre-season fixtures will be announced in due course.