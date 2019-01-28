Roy Keane joins Nottingham Forest as assistant manager

Roy Keane has returned to Nottingham Forest as assistant manager.

Keane, who started his professional football career with Forest in 1990 and went on to make over 100 appearances in the Garibaldi, joins Martin O’Neill’s backroom staff with immediate effect.

The pair also linked up in 2013, when Keane joined Martin O’Neill as assistant manager with the Republic of Ireland.

The pair achieved qualification for the 2016 European Championships after a successful qualifying campaign which included defeating the then world champions Germany.