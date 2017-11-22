RUMOUR MILL: Pardew in for Pulis?, Luis says no to Toffees

The managerial merry-go-round is to the fore of the rumour mill today as a replacement for Tony Pulis at West Brom is discussed, as is the still-vacant post at Everton.
Here is more on that and other stories on Wednesday, November 22.
The managerial merry-go-round is to the fore of the rumour mill today as a replacement for Tony Pulis at West Brom is discussed, as is the still-vacant post at Everton.
Here is more on that and other stories on Wednesday, November 22.
Almost Done!
Registering with Hucknall Dispatch means you're ok with our terms and conditions.