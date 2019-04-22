RUMOUR MILL: Perez could leave Newcastle United while Paul Pogba's salary could scupper Real Madrid move Ayoze Perez in action for Newcastle against Southampton at the weekend. Ayoze Perez scored a hat-trick for Newcastle over the weekend but he could be on his way out of the club in the summer. Here's more on that and the other rumours doing the rounds on Monday, April 22. Hucknall Town's championship success captured on film Mansfield Town already lining up summer signings as promotion battle nears climax