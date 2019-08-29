Sabri Lamouchi wants ‘positive energy’ from City Ground crowd for Preston North End visit

Sabri Lamouchi hopes for more positive energy from the City Ground stands.

The Nottingham Forest head coach believes the Reds faithful could have a big part to play in the team’s Championship ambitions.

Speaking after the 3-0 Carabao Cup win over Derby County, and ahead of the visit of Preston North End in the league on Saturday, Lamouchi was keen to point to the continual improvement of the team and the impact of the Forest supporters.

“We’ve made a lot of sacrificies as a group but day after day, session after session, the players are continuing to improve and the performances are getting better,” he said. “Every football match is a different story though and Saturday will be a difficult game against a very tough Preston team. My only hope is that the City Ground will be full once again, with another amazing atmosphere because these fans can give the players a positive energy and can help them to achieve great things on the pitch.”

Forest have lost just once in the Championship this season, on opening day at home to West Bromwich Albion, while Preston have won three of the five games they’ve played.

They go into the game on a hot streak having beaten Stoke City and Sheffield Wednesday in the league before Tuesday night’s Carabao Cup win over Hull City.