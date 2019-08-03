Scorer Danny Rose takes heart from battling Mansfield Town display at Newport

Danny Rose says Mansfield Town believe they can beat anyone in League Two following their second-half display at Newport County on Saturday.

Stags battled back from 2-0 down at half-time to draw 2-2 with Rose notching his first goal since October to draw the teams level.

And he said it helped cap a great response to a disappointing first-half.

He said: "By our own standards we weren't good enough in the first half. In the end we've come back to get a great point in a hostile stadium.

"It's great for me to get off the mark as I've not scored in a while after what was a bad season for me last year. Goals breed confidence so I hope there are more to come."

Rose felt playing to their strengths was key to Mansfield's fightback.

He said: "That's what we did and gave them lots of problems. In the end it wasn't to be but at 2-2 we certainly felt we could win the game.

"The contrast from first-half to second was like chalk and cheese but we've come out of the game ready to face the challenge of Morecambe at home and confident we can beat anyone in this division."