Search begins for new faces at Mansfield Town

New Mansfield Town manager John Dempster is set to add three to five new faces added to last season’s squad as Stags aim for third time lucky for promotion after two near misses.

Dempster is looking to improve the club’s striker department as well as adding wide options and has been given the chairman’s full financial backing.

“This is not a rebuild. I will make subtle tweaks along the way,” said Dempster.

“We have a good nucleus – a good squad with some real quality in particular areas and I will look to add to that to improve.

“I am lucky to inherit such a good squad and I am lucky to be at this football club with the support I have got and I am really confident I can move things forward.

“We have real strength in depth here already under contract. We don’t need to put a new team together. It’s just about adding in the areas I think we can improve.

“I want to strengthen in centre forward areas and wide areas. They will be my main focus at this minute in time and we will see what else is out there. We have good defenders here.”

Dempster certainly won’t have any shortage of players to chose from with so many out of contract now but won’t rush into anything.

He said: “We will be speaking to players and agents. I have been inundated with agents as this is an attractive place to be for footballers.

“But we won’t rush into signing players for the sake of it, they’ve got to be the right characters as well as the right players.

“That will take a couple of weeks and then we will start making moves.”