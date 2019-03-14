Second Sky TV appearance in five weeks for Mansfield Town

After a 13-year wait to be showcased in a live Sky TV game, Mansfield Town now have two appearances in five weeks after it was announced the cameras will be at Easter Monday game at Oldham Athletic.

Stags are already looking forward to a live appearance on Sky Sports at home to promotions rivals and league leaders Lincoln City on Monday (7.45) and will now have a second chance to show off their talents to a big TV audience away to Paul Scholes’ Latics on Monday, 22nd April (3pm).

The game is one of eight selected by Sky Sports to be broadcast over Easter weekend.

Matches from the Sky Bet Championship, Sky Bet League One and Sky Bet League Two will be shown as the promotion battles intensify across the leagues.

The latest list of games selected for live coverage on Sky Sports are as follows:

19th April - Sheffield United v Nottingham Forest (12.30)

19th April - Burton Albion v Portsmouth (15.00)

19th April - Sunderland v Doncaster Rovers (17.15)

19th April - Norwich City v Sheffield Wednesday (19.45)

20th April - Accrington Stanley v Luton Town (17.30)

22nd April - Portsmouth v Coventry City (12.30)

22nd April - Oldham Athletic v Mansfield Town (15.00)

22nd April - Brentford v Leeds United (17.15)

Ticket information for the trip to Boundary Park will be announced in due course.