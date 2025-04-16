See who you know in this cracking gallery of Notts County's loyal fans backing their beloved side

We dipped into our archives to discover these crackers of fans backing the Magpies in recent years.
Take a look at the gallery and see if there is someone you can recognise.
1. County v Boreham Wood
Fans of Notts County celebrate following their side's victory in the Vanarama National League play-off Semi-Final between Notts County and Boreham Wood at Meadow Lane on May 07, 2023. Photo: Getty Images
2. County v Boreham Wood
Fans arrive at the stadium prior to the Vanarama National League Play-Off Semi-Final between Notts County and Boreham Wood on May 07, 2023. Photo: Getty Images
3. Chesterfield v County
A Notts County fan holds a scarf up following the Sky Bet League Two match between Chesterfield and Notts County at SMH Group Stadium on October 12, 2024. Photo: Getty Images
4. Play-offs
Fans of Notts County prior to the Vanarama National League Play-Off Semi-Final between Notts County and Boreham Wood at Meadow Lane. Photo: Getty Images
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.