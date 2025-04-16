Notts County fans celebrate their team's victory in the Vanarama National League play-off match against Chesterfield at Meadow Lane on June 05, 2021.Notts County fans celebrate their team's victory in the Vanarama National League play-off match against Chesterfield at Meadow Lane on June 05, 2021.
Notts County fans celebrate their team's victory in the Vanarama National League play-off match against Chesterfield at Meadow Lane on June 05, 2021.

See who you know in this cracking gallery of Notts County's loyal fans backing their beloved side

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 14th Feb 2025, 14:28 BST
Updated 16th Apr 2025, 13:47 BST
This Notts County gallery throws the spotlight on what makes the club so great – its brilliant fans.

We dipped into our archives to discover these crackers of fans backing the Magpies in recent years.

We have games against Boreham Wood, Chesterfield and much more included.

Take a look at the gallery and see if there is someone you can recognise.

Fans of Notts County celebrate following their side's victory in the Vanarama National League play-off Semi-Final between Notts County and Boreham Wood at Meadow Lane on May 07, 2023.

1. County v Boreham Wood

Fans of Notts County celebrate following their side's victory in the Vanarama National League play-off Semi-Final between Notts County and Boreham Wood at Meadow Lane on May 07, 2023. Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Fans arrive at the stadium prior to the Vanarama National League Play-Off Semi-Final between Notts County and Boreham Wood on May 07, 2023.

2. County v Boreham Wood

Fans arrive at the stadium prior to the Vanarama National League Play-Off Semi-Final between Notts County and Boreham Wood on May 07, 2023. Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
A Notts County fan holds a scarf up following the Sky Bet League Two match between Chesterfield and Notts County at SMH Group Stadium on October 12, 2024.

3. Chesterfield v County

A Notts County fan holds a scarf up following the Sky Bet League Two match between Chesterfield and Notts County at SMH Group Stadium on October 12, 2024. Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Fans of Notts County prior to the Vanarama National League Play-Off Semi-Final between Notts County and Boreham Wood at Meadow Lane.

4. Play-offs

Fans of Notts County prior to the Vanarama National League Play-Off Semi-Final between Notts County and Boreham Wood at Meadow Lane. Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:Notts CountyMagpiesBoreham WoodChesterfield
News you can trust since 1904
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice