Selection headache for manager John Dempster as Mansfield Town players shine in cup victories

With so many players performing so well in the midweek Leasing.com Trophy win at Burton Albion, Mansfield Town manager John Dempster faces some real selection headaches for Saturday’s game at crisis club Macclesfield Town.

Stags made eight changes from the first choice XI that beat Chorley in the FA Cup on Saturday and assistant boss Lee Glover said: “The win at Burton showed our strength in depth.

“The players who came in are champing at the bit to get into the team and we are trying to encourage competition for places.

“With performances like that the whole group can see that if people don’t do the business there are other people who can step in.

“It gives the gaffer a bit of a headache, but a nice one. That’s what we want.

“There seems to be a bit of confidence in the camp at the moment which victories help. We are moving the ball quite well and creating chances.”

That competition for places could intensify if skipper and centre half Krystian Pearce has shaken off his injury.

“Krystian will train today but with all the bad weather it’s what facility we can use to train on,” said Glover.

“He’s been back and done a bit of physical work and he looks like he could come into contention.”

However, fellow defender Hayden White could be a week or two yet.

“Hayden has had a couple of days running and we have to see how the injury reacts. Hopefully it’s calm and he can progress again,” said Glover.

“We have one or two other wear and tear niggles we have to be careful, especially when the ground gets heavy, that it doesn’t lead into something else.”