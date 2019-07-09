Sheffield United bid for Nottingham Forest midfielder, Real Madrid want to sign Paul Pogba, while Liverpool consider £67m bid for Marco Asensio - and the rest of today's Premier League rumours

Sheffield United have made a £3m bid for Nottingham Forest midfielder Ben Osborn, however the Championship club are said to want 'twice as much'. (The Sun)

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants to bring in three more fresh faces - a central midfielder, defender and attacker. (The Sun)

Real Madrid are looking to sell Colombian star James Rodriguez in order to raise funds to sign £150m-rated Paul Pogba from Manchester United. (Daily Mail)

Liverpool are considering a £67m bid for Real Madrid midfielder Marco Asensio, however would be asked to include Sadio Mane as a part of the deal. (Daily Express)

Arsenal, Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain are all keen on signing Chelsea midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko. (RMC Sport - in French)

Meanwhile, the Gunners are on the brink of securing a £25m deal for Saint-Etienne defender William Saliba continuing discussions over the last few days. (Various)

Manchester City winger Leroy Sane is expected to make a decision on whether to wants to join Bayern Munich by the end of next week. (Daily Mail)

Pep Guardiola is likely to finalise a new signing this week with a deal for West Bromwich Albion midfielder Morgan Rogers close. (Daily Mail)

Tottenham Hotspur are yet to step up their interest in Roma midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo, as revealed by the player's agent. (Calciomercato)

Everton are set to make a £35m bid for Barcelona forward Malcom, one year after his £36.5m move to the Camp Nou from Bordeaux. (RMC Sport - in French)

West Ham United hope to find out this week whether or they have beaten Valencia in the race to sign Celta Vigo striker Maxi Gomez. (Daily Telegraph)

Watford have joined Newcastle in the race to in sign winger Allan Saint-Maximin from Nice for a club record £25m. (Sky Sports)

Aston Villa have witnessed a ‘low’ £7m bid rejected for Burnley goalkeeper Tom Heaton. (The Sun)

Dean Smith is also exploring the possibility of bringing back Manchester United defender Axel Tuanzebe for another season-long loan. (Daily Telegraph)

Burnley are closing in on their second summer signing in as many days at James Rodriguez finalises his £10m switch from West Brom. (Various)

Brighton and Albion defender Lewis Dunk is hoping to be handed the club captaincy next season, despite being linked with a £40m exit. (i News)