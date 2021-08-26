Shock as Liam Hearn quits Hucknall Town to join Eastwood CFC

Liam Hearn in action for Hucknall last weekend.

Manager Andy Graves informed the club yesterday that after discussions with the player, Hearn has left the club to take up a staff/playing position at Eastwood.

“Eastwood made an approach on Monday and, following talks, Liam has decided to take up the offer,” said Graves.

“Although I am disappointed I understand our club could not compete with the offer made, but everything was conducted in the correct manner and we wish him all the best for the future.”

Hearn had just scored his second goal in as many games as Hucknall drew 2-2 at home with Aylestone.