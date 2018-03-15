Shock of Steve Evans departure now gone for Mansfield Town players

Mansfield Town goalkeeper Conrad Logan said the shock of manager Steve Evans quitting the club has now passed and everyone is enjoying working under new boss David Flitcroft.

Evans quit just over two weeks ago with 12 games to go and, as Stags prepare for Saturday’s derby at Notts County, Logan admitted: “That night it felt strange.

“But football changes daily. When someone goes be it a manager or a player, there’s nothing you can do. You just get on with it.

“It looked like John Dempster was going to get it for the Stevenage game but the club worked hard to get the gaffer in now and you just crack on with it. It’s new people and new ideas.”

He added: “He hasn’t changed too much. He has brought a few things he wanted to bring into the team tactically.

“But he’s been brilliant. I think he’s been fantastic since he came in. He’s been very positive and he’s been well received by the lads in the changing room. We’ve enjoyed his training.

“He has identified a few things he feels can makes us better, so we’re all looking forward to putting that into place and hopefully getting promoted.”

On the campaign overall, he said: “It’s been a good season – we’ve only lost six games though we’ve probably drawn too many. But those points might be the difference at the end of the season.

“We’re in a good vein of form and near enough a fully fit squad. So we’re in a good place.

“Everything is positive. We’ve had a good run over the last few months and there is a good buzz around the camp.”