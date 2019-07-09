Signing number four as Mansfield Town sign Dion Donohue

Versatile midfielder Dion Donohue today became Mansfield Town’s fourth summer signing.

The 25-year-old former Portsmouth and Chesterfield utility player has signed two-year deal with the Stags.

He made 50 appearances in total for Pompey, with most of those outings coming in Sky Bet League One, but saw last season wrecked by injury and illness.

Stags fought off competition from other League One clubs to capture Donohue.

Delighted manager John Dempster said: “Dion is somebody who can play in midfield – he’s a very good footballer with a good left foot – but he also provides us with competition and cover at left-back.

“When he got his move to Portsmouth from Chesterfield, he was playing as a left-back, which shows the quality he has.

“He is someone that can pass the ball well and he has great set play delivery. He’s someone that brings something slightly different to the squad that we’ve already got.”

Donohue began his career with Bodedern Athletic in Wales, before moving to Everton as a youngster, spending six years in the Toffees’ academy.

Following his time with Everton, the midfielder spent time with Welsh outfits Porthmadog, Holyhead Hotspur and Caernarfon Town, before moving back to England with Sutton Coldfield Town.

In 2015, Donohue impressed on trial with then-League One side Chesterfield, where he was able to earn a professional contract.

He became an important member of the Chesterfield squad, making 62 appearances in two seasons for the Spireites. In May 2017, he was voted as the Spireites’ Players’ Player of the Season.

In August 2017, Donohue then moved to Portsmouth for an undisclosed fee, helping Pompey to respective eighth and fourth-place finishes in Sky Bet League One

Donohue said: “It’s brilliant to get it completed. “Obviously it’s been in the pipeline for a couple of days and I am just glad to get it all done with.

“I had a chat with the manager on the phone and I just liked all his ideas and the conversations we had about how he wants to play.

“Obviously Mansfield have been quite unlucky over the last few seasons, just missing out on promotion, and no doubt this year we will be pressing for that. I am just glad to be a part of it.

“There were a couple of offers from League One clubs, but I wanted to move a bit closer to home and I just liked the prospect of a promotion challenge next year.”

Stags have already signed strikers Andy Cook and Nicky Maynard and keeper Aidan Stone.