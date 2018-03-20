Silverware secured as Stags win the Central League Cup

Mansfield Town secured their first silverware of the season today as the reserves stormed to a 3-0 victory in the Central League Cup final at Wigan Athletic.

Strikers Jimmy Spencer, Lee Angol and Ricky Miller all hit the target as they saw off the League One club at Wigan’s Christopher Park training ground.

The game was originally going to be staged at the One Call Stadium but was switched due to the snow still on the pitch in Mansfield.

Stags took the lead on 22 minutes when Jimmy Spencer’s shot from 12 yards deflected past keeper Dan Lavercombe.

After a penalty call for a challenge on Ricky Miller came to nothing and Lee Angol had headed a Matt Penney cross against the bar, Stags doubled their lead a minute from the break.

Spencer this time turned provider as he pulled a low ball back for Angol to net from 10 yards.

Sterling-James was narrowly wide after the break. Then Miller twice came close as his first shot from a tight angle was saved and his follow-up cleared off the line.

Teenager Keaton Ward replaced Sterling-James and quickly put in a cross that Miller headed just over.

But Stags were 3-0 in front in direct fashion on 68 minutes.

Spencer helped on keeper Sam Wilson’s kick and Miller showed good strength to finish from inside the box.

STAGS RESERVES: Walker, White (Gooden 75), Thomas, Hunt, Penney (Gibbens 69), Digby, Byrom (Smith 71), Sterling-James (Ward 65), Miller, Angol, Spencer.