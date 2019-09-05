Six game ban as Sheffield Wednesday’s Fernando Forestieri loses appeal against racial abuse of Mansfield Town skipper Krystian Pearce

Sheffield Wednesday striker Fernando Forestieri must serve a six game ban for racially abusing Mansfield Town skipper Krystian Pearce after seeing his appeal against an FA charge rejected today.

The incident happened at the end of the Owls’ friendly clash at the One Call Stadium in July last year when it was claimed he had racially abused Pearce and sparked a mass brawl between the teams.

Stags boss David Flitcroft takes Krystian Pearce away from the brawl.

Forestieri was subsequently found not guilty at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court in March of using threatening words and behaviour and racially aggravated harassment.

However, the FA began their own investigation and found him guilty of racial abuse, handing him a six-game ban that he appealed against.

Now that appeal has been rejected the ban will start immediately.

A statement from the Owls read: “Sheffield Wednesday acknowledge the decision today of the Appeal Board regarding Fernando Forestieri.

“We further acknowledge that Fernando will be unavailable for the next six first team fixtures.

“The club and the player remain extremely disappointed with the findings of the Regulatory Commission and the Appeal Board when Fernando was acquitted in relation to the same incident in a court of law earlier this year.

“Both parties will be making no further comment at this time.”