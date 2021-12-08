Oli Hawkins - November Player of the Month nomination. Photo by Chris Holloway/The Bigger Picture.media

Under Clough, Stags' revival, that began in October, blossomed in November with three wins from four games to move Mansfield into mid-table.

Never one to panic, Clough’s quiet belief saw the Stags beat fellow strugglers Stevenage, Scunthorpe and Crawley.

Up against Clough are Salford City's Gary Bowyer, who took eight points from four unbeaten games, Rob Edwards, whose Forest Green Rovers won all three games by a two-goal margin to maintain their grip on League Two, and Sutton United's Matt Gray, whose three wins from four games were all achieved without conceding.

Hawkins will be hoping to win the Player of the Month, having done it all in November.

Thrust into service at the heart of the Mansfield defence for the wins over Stevenage and Scunthorpe, he resumed his striking role at Crawley, scoring one goal and making another with a deliciously curled pass.

Also up for the accolade is Forest Green centre half Jordan Moore-Taylor – the pivot in a back three which conceded just one goal in the month and displaying his aerial prowess with a headed goal at Hartlepool.

Also in the mix is Swindon Town midfielder Jack Payne, who netted three goals in three games, all coolly taken in the final 10 minutes of matches, in an unbeaten month.

Completing the nominations is Newport County striker Dom Telford as goals keep on coming for October’s winner, one in each of his four games and all but one of Newport’s five in the month.

The Sky Bet Manager of the Month judging panel comprises former Barnsley manager Danny Wilson, Sky Sports’ EFL expert Don Goodman, EFL communications director Mark Rowan, and Sky Bet EFL trader Ivor Davies.

The panel for the Sky Bet Player of the Month comprises Sky Sports’ EFL expert Don Goodman plus Rowan and Davies.