Sports Gateway Merlins U9s see of Bingham to advance in the cup

Sports Gateway Merlins U9 won 3-1 over Bingham in an end-to-end game.

An early goal from Cohen Gunn, who ran through on goal after being found by Jack Lee, put Merlins in front. The game settled down after the opener but early in the second half, Bingham scored the goal of the game with a strike close to the halfway line.

Merlins struck straight back as Bobby Lee bulldozed his way through and slammed home to give his side the lead again. Merlins’ defence was being tested but Luca McKay and Man of the Match Max Arberry were keeping Bingham at bay.

And the Merlins sealed the win and a place in the next round of the cup when a corner was turned into their own net by the unfortunate Bingham defender.