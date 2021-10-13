Rolls-Royce Leisure U12s take on Hucknall Harriers (yellow and black)

Spot anyone you know - or your child - in these great photos of Hucknall's youth football scene down the years

Youth football has always played a huge part in the sports scene across Hucknall down the decades.

By Stephen Thirkill
Wednesday, 13th October 2021, 6:17 pm

To celebrate the town’s proud football history, we’ve dipped into the archives to bring you these snaps. But we’d love to hear your memories of playing for local clubs and to see your pictures from those great days. If you have pics to send us, email [email protected]

1. A classic team photo

Members of a former Hucknall Warriors U18s side. Are you pictured?

Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales

2. U10s in their home kit

A past Hucknall Warriors U10s team. Do you recognise anyone?

Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales

3. Special guests of the Yellows

Players of Hucknall Warriors who were guests at Hucknall Town

Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales

4. Celebration time

Hucknall Rolls-Royce Blue U-7s celebrate success. Back row, L-R : Cole Taylor, Jack Marshall, Alex Pottage, Noah Curtis, Front row, L-R : Alfie Lilley, Caelan Doyle, Christiano Poutziouri, Rylan Jackson

Photo: ugc

Photo Sales
Hucknall
Next Page
Page 1 of 3