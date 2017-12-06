Stags announce new date for Lincoln visit

Mansfield Town have found a new date for their home League Two game with Lincoln City after being forced to move it due to the game now clashing with their FA Cup third round trip to Cardiff City.

It was originally scheduled for Saturday, 6th January, but will now be played on Tuesday, 23rd January with a 7.45pm kick-off.

The club will face Neil Warnock’s League One Bluebirds on the weekend of Saturday, 6th January, though an exact date is still to be confirmed.

Tickets already purchased for the original date of the Lincoln home game will be valid for the re-arranged fixture.