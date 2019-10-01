Stags boost as goalkeeper Bobby Olejnik could make his Mansfield Town return against Crewe on Tuesday

Mansfield Town keeper Bobby Olejnik could finally make his long-awaited return to action in Tuesday night’s home Leasing.com Trophy group clash with Crewe Alexandra.

Defender Hayden White is also on the mend after illness.

Olejnik has spent nine months fighting to recover from a serious knee injury but, just as he looked set to return to the squad last weekend, he suffered a dislocated finger in training.

Olejnik went to see the specialist yesterday to see if there was any ligament damage and boss John Dempster said: “We have good news on Bobby.

“There is slight damage to the finger he dislocated. But the specialist has said if he has a week off handling then he can come back into full training as of Monday.

“So he will have a week off, though he’ll still do some physical work.

“We just have to be careful we don’t further damage that finger he dislocated, and he will be in contention for the Crewe game on Tuesday.”

Stags also lost defender White at the last minute last weekend when he was admitted to hospital with severe stomach pains.

Dempster said: “Hayden White is back in the building, but he is not feeling brilliant as he’s not long been released from hospital. He is not feeling 100 per cent as yet.

“But we expect him to return to full training later in the week, possibly Thursday or Friday.

“The test results showed he had some problems with his pancreas.

“But he is now on the mend which is the most important thing.”