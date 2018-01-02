Stags boss Evans lines-up new faces for glory chase

Mansfield Town manager Steve Evans expects to delve into the January transfer market this week as his in-form side began 2018 just one point off the third automatic promotion spot.

Two wins in three days over New Year and only one defeat in 18 games has propelled the Stags firmly into the League Two promotion race ahead of Saturday’s tough FA Cup Third Round trip to Championship high-flyers Cardiff City.

Now Evans wants to fine-tune his squad and expects chairman John Radford and CEO Carolyn Radford will back him.

“I have to talk to the chairman,” said Evans. “Myself and Paul Raynor have names – and they are only names at this stage – that we’d like to do something about.

“John and Carolyn Radford control that. We don’t control that. We’d like to do it.

“I think you we see all the clubs at the top add something. We will try to do something.

“We’d like to get another central midfielder in and maybe somebody down the left to compete, maybe somebody down the right and somebody up top.

“But it’s about getting the right type of players to add to what we’ve got.

“It’s no good signing another Lee Angol or Kane Hemmings. They have to add a different style.

“I’ve seen some of the names being banded about and if we’ve got £80,000 a week for wages then we can sign them.

“Some people think it’s easy but it’s a really tough job as all the good clubs want all the good players.”

After several weeks of trying to get into the top seven, Evans now firmly believes his side have a great chance of automatic promotion after successive wins over Wycombe Wanderers and Carlisle United last weekend.

Evans said: “I think they are a great group and they are the ones who have had all the headlines about them not being good enough. “But we agreed many weeks ago that we’d remain collectively together which we have every step of the way.

“This reminds me very much of the group I had at Rotherham United – they stuck together through adversity and came out smiling as we all know.

“One defeat in 18 games says they have a real resilience. My style of management is, if we can’t win the game, then don’t lose it. A draw is better than nothing.

“We’ve gone away far too many times disappointed with points, but it’s better than losing a game.”