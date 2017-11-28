Stags boss Evans offered to post Lester his photograph!

Steve Evans has offered to post Chesterfield manager Jack Lester a photograph in case he misses him before April’s return local derby.

Evans made the tongue-in-cheek offer after reading Lester’s comments following the 2-2 local derby draw at the One Call Stadium on Saturday.

The fourth official had to step between the pair as things became heated during the game.

On the words exchanged with Evans on the touchline, Lester said afterwards: “I just said you’re a nice man and he said ‘you’re great.’

“There was a lot of stick flying in, it’s great isn’t it because they’ve got to come to our place.”

Stoking the rivalry further, he added: “We spoke about them diving, they were throwing themselves to the floor and putting pressure on the referee but we had prepared for that.

“We watched a few videos and saw how often they throw themselves to the floor so we were ready for it.”

The sides clash again at the Proact Stadium on 14th April and Evans grinned: “I am sure Jack is looking forward to that day. It’s great that coming up against me proves to be a highlight as he looks forward to Christmas.

“I am sure it’s on his 2018 wishlist that he’s got Steve Evans coming to Chesterfield as a manager. It will be a big day for Jack.

“On and off the pitch there are battles every weekend – in every technical area whether it’s highlighted or not.

“It’s a local derby so there’s great passion. Jack was great player and he has lots of passion. I have great passion too and I’m never going to lose it.

“He stood up for his team and I stood up for mine. But I look forward to seeing him in 20-18 - and if he’s struggling before then I’ll send him a picture!”

Evans added: “The atmosphere was terrific, Stags fans won’t like it but I have to say from both sets of supporters. It was fantastic.

“It was great for me to salute the opposition when we scored late on to equalise after they’d given me a bit of banter.

“I was just disappointed with our second half performance as we let our supporters down. We don’t need to be told that. We know that.

“The nice thing is the supporters didn’t tell is and I think they appreciated we went to the end. They probably thought through the second half we were going to lose to your rivals.

“But there is one thing about me as a manager – if you can’t win a game, don’t lose it.”

Despite the gloom of not beating Chesterfield, Evans said there was much to be pleased about.

He said: “We are 10 unbeaten which is probably as good a run as the club’s ever had in the Football League and we’re all moaning and not happy.

“But we are real professionals and we have high standards. We need to continue that.

“Let’s make it 17 or 18 then we can say we are in there challenging.

“If we’d seen Chesterfield through, as we should have done, we’d been sitting three points off the automatics.

“We’re all frustrated and moaning, but credit where it’s due.”