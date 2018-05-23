Stags boss Flitcroft chasing his ‘magnificent seven’

Mansfield Town boss David Flitcroft currently has seven targets on his wanted list for next season as he looks to build a 24-man squad.

At the club’s ‘Evening With the Radfords’, club CEO Carolyn Radford said some of them were very exciting names and there would be no cheap options.

Chairman John Radford said: “Realistically we are going to keep the squad around the 24 mark.

“David has his eyes on about seven players. We are up against League One clubs so we are chasing good players and hopefully we’ll get a few of them over the line over the coming weeks.”

Carolyn added: “We are looking at very strong targets and I don’t want to rush it. I want to get the right players that he wants to bring in.

“Last season recruitment was so speedy you didn’t have the time to consider what was going on. David is a bit more considered.

“We will see what comes in but at the moment there are some players that, if I were to tell you who, you’d be really, really excited. We are not going to let you down or go for a cheap option.”

When asked by a supporter if the club would be trying to sign last season’s loanee striker Kane Hemmings full time, Carolyn added: “We have to wait and see what Oxford say, but I think he did great for us last season and was a very strong player.

“You look at the statistics and he was up there. I had a casual chat with him at the end of last season and he is definitely on the radar.”