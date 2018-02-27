Stags boss furious over Rose slur

Mansfield Town manager is furious that Coventry City boss Mark Robins has accused Stags striker Danny Rose of going down too easily.

Jordan Willis was red-carded during Saturday’s 1-1 draw between the sides for hauling down Rose and Robins was seen verbally having a go at Rose during the match.

“I seen then national media today are running again with people talking about Danny Rose again from the other management point of view and it’s not right,” said Evans.

“The kid was upset with it this morning. It is influencing referees against him, that’s what it’s doing.

“We now have a couple of managers in our league saying if you blow he falls over. It’s a shame they talk like that and influence people.”