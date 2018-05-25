Stags continue contract talks with MacDonald

Negotiations continue on a new extended contract for Mansfield Town midfielder Alex MacDonald.

Stags want to tie him down for longer than the coming season and club CEO Carolyn Radford said they need to strike a balance between making a player feel appreciated and not upsetting other players.

“We have an option on Alex and I know as a footballer you want to feel appreciated,” she said. “But we have a strategy on what our players are on and a budget.

“Obviously all footballers and managers want to be paid fortunes so it’s making a player feel valued but we have our limits. Negotiations are hard sometimes.”

Chairman John Radford added: “You want to keep the dressing room evenly balanced.”