Mansfield Town’s reserves’ Central League Cup final against Wigan this afternoon has now been moved to the Latics’ Christopher Park training ground (1.30pm).

The tie was originally scheduled to be played at One Call Stadium, but the pitch there is still covered in thick snow.

Stags have yet to announce whether first team players will be involved in the game.

The address for Christopher Park is Woodrush Road, Lower Standish, Wigan, WN6 8JT. Admission is free.