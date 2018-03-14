Stags delay decisions on injured duo for derby clash

Stags are waiting on the fitness of skipper Zander Diamond and midfielder Jacob Mellis ahead of this weekend’s big derby at Notts County.

“It’s too soon to say about Zander yet,” said boss David Flitcroft.

“He’s had a slight twinge in his hamstring which is being assessed.

“We’ll wait until Wednesday or Thursday to really commit to it.

“Jacob’s ankle has come up. It was a nasty whack he took.

“The medical staff are saying he’s probably done more damage by staying on the pitch. I think his adrenalin got him through it.”

He added: “There was a couple of times when Jacob went down and staying on the pitch might possibly have added to the swelling and bleeding in that area.

“He’s had the ice and compression on and we’ve had some of the swelling out of it. It’s another injury which will see time take the ultimate decision.”