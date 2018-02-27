Stags expect reserves game to be postponed

Mansfield Town expect their scheduled Central League reserves game at home to Bradford City to be postponed this afternoon.

With a dire winter weather forecast Stags held out little hope for the surface at Rainworth MW’s Kirklington Road ground, though boss Steve Evans stressed he would not be risking any of his senior players if the game did go ahead.

“It’s as close as it can be to being off already,” said Evans last night.

“But let me remind our supporters none of the first team players will be involved if it is on. We have other plans for them. We are working hard on our own schedule.

“I like to be open and up front with supporters and none of those boys will be involved.

“If it does happen to magically beat the weather, which we don’t think it will, it will be a very young side.”