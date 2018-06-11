Stags fans mourn demise of Shaw Lane

Danny Rose of Mansfield Town celebrates scoring the 2nd goal against Shaw Lane AFC during the FA Cup match between Shaw Lane AFC and Mansfield Town at Sheerien Park, Barnsley, England on 4 November 2017 Photo by Stephen Gaunt/PRiME Media Images
Mansfield Town supporters were among fans mourning the demise of Shaw Lane after their chairman, Craig Wood, decided to fold the Evo-Stik NPL Premier Division club.

Many Stags fans had a memorable day out there in November when Stags won 3-1 in the Ducks’ first ever FA Cup first round tie after a meteoric rise through the leagues following their inception in 2012.

However, frustrated at crowd levels and a lack of support for a name change to include Barnsley, Wood has elected to call it a day.

Stags fan Bob said: “Sorry to hear this news. Politics has ruined the chances of a good club to progress.

“I am a Mansfield fan and will always remember our game against Shaw Lane Aquaforce.”

Stagsman said: “What a shame. Enjoyed my visit for the FA C first round match against Mansfield last season. I do often wonder how teams at this level survive.

“AFC Mansfield were founded in 2012 and have been promoted into the Evo-stik Northern Premier League East, but most of their crowds are less than 100.

“I visited the Shaw Lane ground a couple of seasons ago and heard that the team was due to change to Barnsley Town so was a bit surprised when it was still Shaw Lane last season.”

Insider said: “This is what happens when a money man with a ‘love of the game’ gets bored with his play thing and realises it’s a money pit. This isn’t the first and won’t be the last.”

Upper West said: “There is a parallel with AFC Mansfield and hopefully their success will carry on, but I think their future would be dubious if Andy Saunders quit.”

AdamStag added: “I guess it may be different with Shaw Lane as they’ve only existed for a short time, but it was like when the Hull chairman wanted to call them Hull Tigers or something, then for me it’s a no.

“Wonder what our fans would be like if JR wanted to call us Mansfield Stags instead of Town?”

Danny Rose was the hero on Mansfield’s visit, netting a brace, including a spectacular effort voted goal of the round, Krystian Pearce with the other.