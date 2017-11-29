Stags friendly ended by floodlight failure at Clipstone

A strong Mansfield Town side turned on the style in the fund-raising game at neighbours Clipstone last night only to see the match abandoned due to floodlight failure at half-time.

Stags boss Steve Evans had agreed to the game at the Worksop Van Hire Stadium to help the NCEL Premier Division Cobras after they were hit with a £2,000 vandalism bill at the ground.

Mansfield were 7-0 up at the break through a Callum Butcher hat-trick, plus two from Paul Anderson and one each for Krystian Pearce and Alfie Potter, thoroughly entertaining the big crowd who had turned out on a freezing night.

Clipstone later tweeted: “What a night! Firstly thank you to all of the community for the excellent support. It was incredible.

“Thanks to Steve Evans and Mansfield Town for fielding a full strength team who never stopped running.

“But then to lose total power at the ground at half-time was devastating. When your luck is down!

“We apologise that we couldn’t restore it for the second half. It’s never happened before and hope you understand.”

Evans sent a strong squad, with just goalkeeper Sam Wilson, defender Henri Wilder and Cameron Healey included in the 18 who weren’t part of the first team squad. All three youngsters were unused substitutes.

You can still donate to Clipstone’s crowdfunding page by visiting www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/clipstonefc

CLIPSTONE XI: Doncaster, Thomas, Radford, Taylor, Millns, Webster, Curtis, Homer, Curzon, Gregory. Subs not used: Burbanks, Hubbard, Vickers, Limb, Morgan, Bullock, Stephenson

STAGS XI: Olejnik, Benning, Pearce, Digby, Mirfin, Atkinson, Potter, Anderson, Spencer, Butcher, Thomas. Subs not used: Wilson, Angol, Sterling-James, Hamilton, Healey, Wilder.

REFEREE: David Coote.