Stags hoping to hold onto Hemmings

Mansfield Town are hoping striker Kane Hemmings won’t be recalled by parent club Oxford United next month.

Hemmings was loaned to Stags for the season but with a clause that allowed a recall midway through

“I think it’s the third week in January when that agreement is in place for. I’ll probably have a chat with Pep (Clotet) in mid-January.

“We are very clear we’d like to keep Kane. We are just starting to get him fit and he’s just starting to get goals. So it’s a shame he pulled up with his calf as he’d started to look a real threat.

“He is a proper striker for this level and have worked so hard to get him into the condition he is.

“I know Kane would like to stay here. I know that from my first chat with him.

“But we will respect the thoughts of Oxford United Football Club. They are good people there.

“I respect Pep and Oxford too much to say we have anything to do with the decision. That lies at the hands of his parent club.”

Hemmings remains a doubt for this weekend’s home clash with Yeovil.

“Kane was training Friday morning and he just felt his other calf,” said Evans.

“There was no pull or strain so it was a strange one and baffled the medical team. We can’t take chances.

“Our players are too important to be taking chances unless you’re into the last game or two of the season. So he had to sit out and hopefully we’ll see him back on the grass before the weekend.”

Also out is midfield ace Joel Byrom and Evans added: “Joel is maybe still a couple of weeks away.

“He had a nasty tear in his groin and we miss Joel Byrom. He is doing everything he can to get fit. The sooner the better for me.”